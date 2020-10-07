October 7, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Perion Network (PERI) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

By Austin Angelo

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to Perion Network (PERIResearch Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 74.3% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perion Network is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Based on Perion Network’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.34 million and GAAP net loss of $2.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.57 million and had a net profit of $2.9 million.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered Holon, Israel.

