Perficient (PRFT) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Perficient (PRFT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 58.9% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Perficient with a $43.00 average price target, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Perficient’s market cap is currently $1.16B and has a P/E ratio of 29.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 149.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRFT in relation to earlier this year.

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of business optimization and industry solutions. Its solutions include analytics, custom applications, management consulting, commerce, content management, business integration, customer relationship management, portals & collaboration, platform implementations, business process management, enterprise data and business intelligence, enterprise performance management, enterprise mobile, cloud services and digital marketing. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.