PepsiCo (PEP) Gets a Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report released yesterday, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on PepsiCo (PEP – Research Report), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $154.96, close to its 52-week high of $159.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 45.6% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa.

PepsiCo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.13, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

PepsiCo’s market cap is currently $214.2B and has a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PEP in relation to earlier this year.

PepsiCo, Inc. is a food and beverage company that owns brands like Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Cheetos, Doritos, Aquafina and Tropicana. The company was founded by Donald M. Kendall, Sr. and Herman W. Lay in 1965 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.