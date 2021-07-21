PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the SVP & Controller of PepsiCo (PEP – Research Report), Marie Gallagher, sold shares of PEP for $1.15M.

Following Marie Gallagher’s last PEP Sell transaction on July 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 26.6%.

Based on PepsiCo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.22 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.36 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.95 billion and had a net profit of $1.65 billion. The company has a one-year high of $157.54 and a one-year low of $128.32. PEP’s market cap is $215 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.30.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.31, reflecting a -6.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on PepsiCo has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marie Gallagher's trades have generated a -6.4% average return based on past transactions.

PepsiCo, Inc. is a food and beverage company that owns brands like Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Cheetos, Doritos, Aquafina and Tropicana. The company was founded by Donald M. Kendall, Sr. and Herman W. Lay in 1965 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.