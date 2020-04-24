People’s United Financial (PBCT) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon maintained a Buy rating on People’s United Financial (PBCT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgibbon is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 46.3% success rate. Fitzgibbon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Western New England Bancorp, Kearny Financial, and NY Community.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for People’s United Financial with a $11.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on People’s United Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $507 million and net profit of $137 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $421 million and had a net profit of $133 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBCT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. It operates through the following Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury and Others segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending, and consumer deposit gathering activities, consumer lending, and merchant services. The Treasury segment covers the securities portfolio, short-term investments, brokered deposits, wholesale borrowings, and the funding center. The Other segment includes the residual financial impact from the allocation of revenues and expenses. The company was founded on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.