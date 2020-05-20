PennyMac Financial (PFSI) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on PennyMac Financial (PFSI – Research Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PennyMac Financial with a $41.50 average price target, implying a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on PennyMac Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $722 million and net profit of $306 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $248 million and had a net profit of $46.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFSI in relation to earlier this year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities. The Servicing segment servicing of newly originated mortgage loans; and execution and management of early buyout transactions. The Investment Management segment consists of sourcing, performing diligence, bidding and closing investment asset acquisitions, managing correspondent production activities, and managing the acquired assets. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.