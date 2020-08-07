PennyMac Financial (PFSI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Piper Sandler gave PennyMac Financial (NYSE: PFSI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Michael Kaye maintained a Buy rating on PennyMac Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.56.

Kaye has an average return of 71.3% when recommending PennyMac Financial.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is ranked #1344 out of 6876 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PennyMac Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.83, implying a -5.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on PennyMac Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $722 million and net profit of $306 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $248 million and had a net profit of $46.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFSI in relation to earlier this year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities. The Servicing segment servicing of newly originated mortgage loans; and execution and management of early buyout transactions. The Investment Management segment consists of sourcing, performing diligence, bidding and closing investment asset acquisitions, managing correspondent production activities, and managing the acquired assets. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.