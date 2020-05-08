PennyMac Financial (PFSI) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Kaye maintained a Buy rating on PennyMac Financial (PFSI – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.91.

Kaye has an average return of 4.5% when recommending PennyMac Financial.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is ranked #4059 out of 6531 analysts.

PennyMac Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.20.

PennyMac Financial’s market cap is currently $2.28B and has a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFSI in relation to earlier this year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities. The Servicing segment servicing of newly originated mortgage loans; and execution and management of early buyout transactions. The Investment Management segment consists of sourcing, performing diligence, bidding and closing investment asset acquisitions, managing correspondent production activities, and managing the acquired assets. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.