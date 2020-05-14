Pennantpark Floating Rate (PFLT) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Pennantpark Floating Rate (PFLT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pennantpark Floating Rate with a $10.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.67 and a one-year low of $3.34. Currently, Pennantpark Floating Rate has an average volume of 380.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFLT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. It invests primarily in loans bearing a variable-rate of interest or floating rate loans, and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The company was founded by Arthur Howard Penn on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.