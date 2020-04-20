Pennant Group (PNTG) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pennant Group (PNTG – Research Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Pennant Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Based on Pennant Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $89.49 million and GAAP net loss of $3.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.95 million and had a net profit of $4.37 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PNTG in relation to earlier this year.

The Pennant Group, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Home Health and Hospice Services, Senior Living Services, and All Other. The Home Health and Hospice Services segment provides combination of clinical care services such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services. The Senior Living Services segment deals with assisted and independent living and memory care businesses. The All Other segment includes mobile diagnostic and laboratory services. The company was founded on January 24, 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.