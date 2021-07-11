Penn Virginia (PVAC) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 9, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Penn Virginia (PVAC – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.02, close to its 52-week high of $26.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 46.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and California Resources Corp.

Penn Virginia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

Based on Penn Virginia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.31 million and GAAP net loss of $13.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $90.89 million and had a net profit of $163 million.

Penn Virginia Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in various domestic onshore regions of the United States. It focuses primarily on the Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.