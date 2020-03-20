Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dennis Fong maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline (PBA – Research Report) on March 18 and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.00, close to its 52-week low of $10.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.3% and a 38.1% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, PrairieSky Royalty, and Abraxas Petroleum.

Pembina Pipeline has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.93, a 210.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.65 and a one-year low of $10.58. Currently, Pembina Pipeline has an average volume of 1.41M.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.