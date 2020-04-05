PaySign (PAYS) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

In a report issued on April 3, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on PaySign (PAYS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.51, close to its 52-week low of $3.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, MGIC Investment, and Repay Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PaySign is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $18.67 and a one-year low of $3.64. Currently, PaySign has an average volume of 654.6K.

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.