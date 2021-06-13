Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on June 10, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $271.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Corsair Gaming, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $315.38, representing a 17.4% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $323.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $309.14 and a one-year low of $151.89. Currently, Paypal Holdings has an average volume of 6.83M.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.