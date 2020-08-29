Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report), David Moffett, sold shares of PYPL for $1.04M.

Following David Moffett’s last PYPL Sell transaction on February 23, 2018, the stock climbed by 124.8%.

Based on Paypal Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.62 billion and quarterly net profit of $84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.31 billion and had a net profit of $823 million. The company has a one-year high of $207.00 and a one-year low of $82.07. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.85.

Based on 32 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $219.27, reflecting a -6.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Paypal Holdings has been negative according to 80 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.