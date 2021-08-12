August 12, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Paymentus Holdings (PAY) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on August 10, David Koning from Robert W. Baird assigned a Buy rating to Paymentus Holdings (PAYResearch Report), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 76.6% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paymentus Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.75.

Paymentus Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The platform provides billers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences powered by an omni-channel payment infrastructure that allows consumers to pay bills using their preferred payment type and channel.

