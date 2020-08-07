Paylocity (PCTY) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Paylocity (PCTY – Research Report), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paylocity with a $132.08 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $156.00 and a one-year low of $66.98. Currently, Paylocity has an average volume of 435.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PCTY in relation to earlier this year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.