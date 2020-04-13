April 13, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Paylocity (PCTY) Receives a Buy from Needham

By Austin Angelo

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity (PCTYResearch Report) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 58.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paylocity with a $139.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $150.73 and a one-year low of $66.99. Currently, Paylocity has an average volume of 522.9K.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.

