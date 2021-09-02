Paycor HCM (PYCR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and JMP Securities gave Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Robert W. Baird. Analyst Mark Marcon maintained a Buy rating on Paycor HCM yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 82.1% success rate. Marcon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Paylocity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paycor HCM with a $41.00 average price target, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PYCR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paycor HCM Inc is a Software-as-a-Service provider of human capital management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Its suite of solutions enables organizations to streamline HCM and payroll workflows and achieve regulatory compliance while serving as the single, secure system of record for all employee data.