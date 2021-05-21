Paycom (PAYC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wolfe Research and Piper Sandler gave Paycom (NYSE: PAYC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Buy rating to Paycom today and set a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $331.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 74.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Paycom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $430.70.

Based on Paycom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $272 million and net profit of $64.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $242 million and had a net profit of $63.02 million.

Incorporated in 1998, Oklahoma-based Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software services for small to mid-sized companies in the United States.