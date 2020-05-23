May 23, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

PAVmed (PAVM) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on PAVmed (PAVMResearch Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 46.4% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

PAVmed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PAVmed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PAVmed, Inc. is a medical device company, which develops and commercializes a pipeline of medical products. Its product portfolio includes DisappEAR, PORTIO, Caldus, Carpx, NextCath, and NextFlo. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019