Passage Bio (PASG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Chardan Capital gave Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Laura Chico maintained a Buy rating on Passage Bio today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Passage Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.13.

Passage Bio’s market cap is currently $902M and has a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.66.

Passage Bio, Inc. operates as a genetic medicines company. It focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders with limited or no approved treatment options. The company assembles a portfolio of genetic medicine products, which includes PBGM01 for the treatment of GM1, PBFT02 for the treatment of FTD and PBKR03 for the treatment of Krabbe disease. Passage Bio was founded by Stephen P. Squinto, Tadataka Yamada, David A. Socks, Aditya Kohli, and James M. Wilson in July 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.