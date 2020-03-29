Passage Bio (PASG) Initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital

Passage Bio (PASG – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits on March 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 35.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Passage Bio with a $26.00 average price target, which is a 90.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PASG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Passage Bio, Inc. operates as a genetic medicines company. It focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders with limited or no approved treatment options. The company assembles a portfolio of genetic medicine products, which includes PBGM01 for the treatment of GM1, PBFT02 for the treatment of FTD and PBKR03 for the treatment of Krabbe disease. Passage Bio was founded by Stephen P. Squinto, Tadataka Yamada, David A. Socks, Aditya Kohli, and James M. Wilson in July 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.