PARTS iD (ID) Has a New Rating from Canaccord Genuity

PARTS iD (ID – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 67.7% and a 73.6% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PARTS iD is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, a 54.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

