Parsons (PSN) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Parsons (PSN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.26.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Parsons is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.75, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report issued on March 30, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Parsons’ market cap is currently $3.45B and has a P/E ratio of 27.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PSN in relation to earlier this year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The company delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers. Its projects include airports, bridges, chemical demilitarization, dams, energy generation facilities, environmental remediation and restoration, homeland defense, hospitals, missile defense, pharmaceutical plants, ports, public works, rail systems, roads, schools and universities, water distribution, and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded by Ralph Monroe Parsons on June 12, 1944 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.