Parker Hannifin (PH) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin (PH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $153.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 52.6% success rate. Cook covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Rush Enterprises A, and MasTec.

Parker Hannifin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.42, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $215.95 and a one-year low of $93.00. Currently, Parker Hannifin has an average volume of 1.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers. The Aerospace Systems segment supplies aftermarket services, commercial transports, engines, helicopters, military aircraft, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company was founded by Arthur L. Parker in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.