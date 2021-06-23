Pareto Believes Won’t Stop Here

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 21, Eirik Haavaldsen from Pareto reiterated a Buy rating on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.46, close to its 52-week high of $11.50.

Golden Ocean Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, representing a 38.1% upside. In a report issued on June 7, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Haavaldsen is ranked #7245 out of 7558 analysts.

Based on Golden Ocean Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $158 million and net profit of $23.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $137 million and had a GAAP net loss of $161 million.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.