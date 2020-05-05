Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 38.5% success rate. Mackie covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sulzer AG, Nordex, and ABB.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paragon ID SA is a Hold with an average price target of $33.00.

Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.