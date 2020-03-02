Pan American Silver (PAAS) Got Some Good News

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Terry upgraded Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Terry is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 44.9% success rate. Terry covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Peabody Energy Comm, Warrior Met Coal, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.54, which is a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.20 and a one-year low of $10.26. Currently, Pan American Silver has an average volume of 2.88M.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.