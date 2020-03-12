Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -28.0% and a 19.0% success rate. Petrucci covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Precision Drilling, and Crew Energy.

Painted Pony Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.71.

The company has a one-year high of $1.48 and a one-year low of $0.22. Currently, Painted Pony Petroleum has an average volume of 11.99K.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. It focuses on the operation of Montney natural gas resource plays. The company was founded on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.