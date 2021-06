Oxford Instruments (OXINF) Gets a Buy Rating from Shore Capital

In a report issued on June 16, Shore Capital from Shore Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Oxford Instruments (OXINF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.95, equals to its 52-week high of $29.95.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oxford Instruments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.44, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p2400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.95 and a one-year low of $17.70. Currently, Oxford Instruments has an average volume of 49.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. The Research and Discovery segment offers advanced solutions that create unique environments and enable measurements down to the molecular, and atomic level which are used in fundamental research. The Service and Healthcare segment includes customer service and support for the group’s products and the service, sale and rental of third-party healthcare imaging systems. The company was founded by Martin Francis Wood and Audrey Wood in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.