Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Owl Rock Capital (ORCC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Owl Rock Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Owl Rock Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $180 million and net profit of $216 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93 million and had a net profit of $119 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. It focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defences, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. The fund provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations. Its investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.