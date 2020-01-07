Owens-Illinois (OI) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens-Illinois (OI – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 75.0% success rate. Panjabi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Sonoco Products.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Owens-Illinois with a $12.17 average price target.

Based on Owens-Illinois’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion and GAAP net loss of $575 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $10 million.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.