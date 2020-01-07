January 7, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Owens-Illinois (OI) Got Some Good News

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens-Illinois (OIResearch Report) to Buy, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 75.0% success rate. Panjabi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Sonoco Products.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Owens-Illinois with a $12.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Owens-Illinois’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion and GAAP net loss of $575 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $10 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019