July 26, 2020

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

By Ryan Adsit

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics (OVIDResearch Report) on July 24 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 52.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ovid Therapeutics with a $13.60 average price target, representing a 101.5% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.40 and a one-year low of $1.74. Currently, Ovid Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.47M.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

