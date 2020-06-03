Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Gets a Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Uncategorized

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Robert LeBoyer reiterated a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) on May 27 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.16.

Outlook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, which is a 603.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is ranked #6425 out of 6670 analysts.

Based on Outlook Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $641.1K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.24 million.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of complex biosimilar therapeutics. It focuses on monoclonal antibodies, in the disease areas of immunology and oncology. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.