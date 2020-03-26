March 26, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Outfront Media (OUT) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Outfront Media (OUTResearch Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 49.4% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Outfront Media is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.60, a 176.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Outfront Media’s market cap is currently $1.86B and has a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.07.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the business of providing leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: U. S. Billboard and Transit; International; and Sports Marketing. The company was founded on June 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019