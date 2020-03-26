Outfront Media (OUT) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Outfront Media (OUT – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 49.4% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Outfront Media is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.60, a 176.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Outfront Media’s market cap is currently $1.86B and has a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.07.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the business of providing leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: U. S. Billboard and Transit; International; and Sports Marketing. The company was founded on June 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.