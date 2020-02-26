Outfront Media (OUT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Oppenheimer gave Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Outfront Media today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and National Cinemedia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Outfront Media is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.80, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Outfront Media’s market cap is currently $4.13B and has a P/E ratio of 27.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.78.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the business of providing leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: U. S. Billboard and Transit; International; and Sports Marketing.