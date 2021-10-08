Outbrain (OB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ronald Josey from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Outbrain (OB – Research Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Josey is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Josey covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DoubleVerify Holdings, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Outbrain is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.67, a 63.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Outbrain Inc is a platform powering the open web that matches audiences with personalized content and ads, driving quality engagement. Its platform delivers ads to end-users that appear as links to articles, products, and videos on media partners’ sites. It derives revenue primarily from advertisers through user engagement with the ads that it places on media partners’ web pages and mobile applications. The company generates the vast majority of its revenues from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa followed by the USA and others.