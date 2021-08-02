Ouster (OUST) Receives a Buy from Craig-Hallum

Uncategorized

Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon reiterated a Buy rating on Ouster (NYSE: OUST) on June 22 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.08.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ouster is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Shannon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Shannon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Pixelworks, and Maxlinear.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.