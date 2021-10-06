October 6, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) Receives a Buy from Needham

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Otonomo Technologies (OTMOResearch Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 62.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Otonomo Technologies with a $11.50 average price target.

