Osisko Mining (OBNNF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Mining (OBNNF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Osisko Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.42.

The company has a one-year high of $3.67 and a one-year low of $1.17. Currently, Osisko Mining has an average volume of 242.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.