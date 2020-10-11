Osisko Mining (OBNNF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker reiterated a Buy rating on Osisko Mining (OBNNF – Research Report) on October 7 and set a price target of C$6.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.88.

Walker has an average return of 11.5% when recommending Osisko Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #261 out of 7010 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Osisko Mining with a $4.62 average price target.

Based on Osisko Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OBNNF in relation to earlier this year.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.