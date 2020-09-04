September 4, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Osino Resources (OSIIF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

By Ryan Adsit

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker reiterated a Buy rating on Osino Resources (OSIIFResearch Report) on August 24 and set a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.18.

Walker has an average return of 29.8% when recommending Osino Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #199 out of 6910 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osino Resources with a $1.75 average price target.

Based on Osino Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million.

Osino Resources Corp is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia.

