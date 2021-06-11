June 11, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Osino Resources (OSIIF) Gets a Buy Rating from Industrial Alliance Securities

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on April 22, George Topping from Industrial Alliance Securities maintained a Buy rating on Osino Resources (OSIIFResearch Report), with a price target of C$2.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.25.

Topping has an average return of 15.7% when recommending Osino Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Topping is ranked #1115 out of 7547 analysts.

Osino Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.98, which is a 48.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.30 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.69. Currently, Osino Resources has an average volume of 44.11K.

Osino Resources Corp is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia.

