Oshkosh (OSK) Gets a Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup analyst Timothy Thein maintained a Buy rating on Oshkosh (OSK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.55, close to its 52-week low of $54.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Thein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Thein covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Parker Hannifin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oshkosh is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.11.

Oshkosh’s market cap is currently $3.99B and has a P/E ratio of 7.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSK in relation to earlier this year. Last month, David Sagehorn, the EVP & CFO of OSK sold 25,105 shares for a total of $2,286,624.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment; Defense; Fire and Emergency; and Commercial.