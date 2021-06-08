Orsted (DOGEF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Bernstein and Goldman Sachs gave Orsted (Other OTC: DOGEF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Kepler Capital . Analyst Ingo Becker maintained a Buy rating on Orsted yesterday and set a price target of DKK1200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, ENGIE SA, and Endesa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orsted is a Hold with an average price target of $157.92, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a DKK1175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $226.79 and a one-year low of $112.01. Currently, Orsted has an average volume of 2,746.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DOGEF in relation to earlier this year.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan. The Bioenergy & Thermal Power segment includes the generation of heat and power from combined heat and power plants in Denmark, a gas fired power plant in the Netherlands, and a Renescience plant in the UK. The Distribution & Customer Solutions segment consists of power distribution and sale of power and gas in the wholesale and retail markets in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the UK, as well as optimization and hedging of its overall energy portfolio. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Fredericia, Denmark.