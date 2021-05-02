Orsted (DOGEF) Gets a Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs

In a report issued on April 29, Alberto Gandolfi from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Orsted (DOGEF – Research Report), with a price target of DKK1240.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $148.93.

Gandolfi has an average return of 14.3% when recommending Orsted.

According to TipRanks.com, Gandolfi is ranked #1297 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orsted is a Hold with an average price target of $159.01.

Based on Orsted’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.89 billion and net profit of $763 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.69 billion and had a net profit of $1.39 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan. The Bioenergy & Thermal Power segment includes the generation of heat and power from combined heat and power plants in Denmark, a gas fired power plant in the Netherlands, and a Renescience plant in the UK. The Distribution & Customer Solutions segment consists of power distribution and sale of power and gas in the wholesale and retail markets in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the UK, as well as optimization and hedging of its overall energy portfolio. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Fredericia, Denmark.