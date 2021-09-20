Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Energy Services of America, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Orion Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Based on Orion Group Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $146 million and net profit of $3.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $184 million and had a net profit of $2.03 million.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities; pipelines, bridges, and causeways; and environmental structures. The Concrete segment involves cement pouring for products such as columns, elevated beams, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.