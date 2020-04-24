Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Brad Milsaps from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Origin Bancorp (OBNK – Research Report), with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.50, close to its 52-week low of $16.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 37.2% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Triumph Bancorp, Trustmark, and Synovus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Origin Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.14 and a one-year low of $16.68. Currently, Origin Bancorp has an average volume of 56.75K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OBNK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients, through its subsidiary Origin Bank. Its services products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.