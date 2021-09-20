Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO – Research Report) on September 13. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Organogenesis Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

The company has a one-year high of $24.34 and a one-year low of $3.36. Currently, Organogenesis Holdings has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical, and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.